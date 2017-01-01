621 Wrede Way, West Covina, CA 91791

The J.M. Roberts Residence, 1955. In the mid-fifties, the lifestyles afforded by Richard Neutra’s design aesthetic were not readily accepted in the Eastern San Gabriel Valley. Modernism was suspect, at least in regard to residential architecture. Even Roberts came to Neutra requesting a ranch style house. Fortunately, Neutra would not compromise his design aesthetic, and today this icon of modern design affords the new owner a rare opportunity to experience a space for living that has come to define the ideal “California Lifestyle”. Recently restored over a 2 year period, the residence is sited in a parklike 3.5 acre setting among massive eucalyptus, pine and oak trees. Features include: maids quarters, cork and terrazzo flooring, double interior fireplace with stainless steel firewood boxes, original tile and built-ins, including a master bedroom vanity, pool, and head on views of the San Gabriel Mountains.